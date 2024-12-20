Mystery Fall at Hotel Leaves College Student Injured

A 22-year-old woman, in town for her convocation at Banaras Hindu University, suffered serious injuries after falling from the third floor of a hotel in the Chetganj, Ramkatora area, police reported on Friday.

The woman, a Dhanbad native, had been staying with 23-year-old Furkan since December 13. On the day of the incident, she was in the hotel room with Furkan when the accident occurred. Furkan is being questioned in police custody.

Authorities have yet to ascertain how the woman fell from the third floor. She is currently receiving treatment at the BHU trauma center. Chetganj Assistant Commissioner of Police Gaurav Kumar stated that investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)