NIA Charges Three in High-Profile BJP Leader Murder Case

On Friday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against three additional members of the CPI (Maoist) in the murder case of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in Chhattisgarh, according to an official statement.

The three accused, identified as Sainuram Korram, Laluram Korram, and an unnamed armed cadre, are charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, as per the supplementary chargesheet filed in the NIA special court.

The NIA claims that these individuals conspired to kill Dubey to disrupt electoral processes and instill fear in the public. Earlier, on June 5, the agency chargesheeted another accused, Dhan Singh Korram, in the same case after taking over the investigation from the local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)