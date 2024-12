The town of Rylsk, located in Russia's Kursk region, faced an assault by Ukrainian missiles on Friday, leading to casualties, as reported by the Russian state news agency RIA. The information was confirmed by a local official.

In a daring move on August 6, Ukrainian troops made a surprise incursion, securing part of the Kursk region. The situation remains tense as clashes continue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressing the nation during his annual press conference, emphasized the inevitable expulsion of Ukrainian forces, yet refrained from disclosing a specific timeline for the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)