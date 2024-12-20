Gunfire Erupts Near Manipur's Imphal West

Violence erupted in a village on the edge of Manipur's Imphal West district as a gunfire exchange was reported, local police confirmed on Friday.

The confrontation, which happened on Thursday evening, involved suspected armed individuals from Saheibung and L Jagnomphai in Kangpokpi district opening fire from hilltops targeting Tairenpokpi village. This led to a retaliatory response from Tairenpokpi's armed 'village volunteers,' resulting in a brief gunfight, authorities stated.

Although the exchange of gunfire caused alarm among locals, police have reported that no casualties occurred and the fighting ceased shortly afterwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)