Gunfire Erupts Near Manipur's Imphal West

A gunfire exchange occurred between armed men from Saheibung and L Jagnomphai in Kangpokpi district and village volunteers of Tairenpokpi in Manipur's Imphal West. The incident took place on Thursday evening. No casualties were reported as the gunfight ceased shortly after.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-12-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 19:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Violence erupted in a village on the edge of Manipur's Imphal West district as a gunfire exchange was reported, local police confirmed on Friday.

The confrontation, which happened on Thursday evening, involved suspected armed individuals from Saheibung and L Jagnomphai in Kangpokpi district opening fire from hilltops targeting Tairenpokpi village. This led to a retaliatory response from Tairenpokpi's armed 'village volunteers,' resulting in a brief gunfight, authorities stated.

Although the exchange of gunfire caused alarm among locals, police have reported that no casualties occurred and the fighting ceased shortly afterwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

