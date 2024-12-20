A Russian missile attack on Kyiv has claimed at least one life and caused significant damage across the Ukrainian capital, striking during the bustling morning rush hour. The assault damaged historical sites, including St. Nicholas Cathedral, along with office buildings and six embassies, according to Ukrainian officials.

Amid loud explosions, fires broke out in central Kyiv, with photos depicting the destruction caused by the attack. The city's military administration reported 12 injuries, with five individuals hospitalized. Despite the embassy damage, no casualties were reported among diplomatic staff, officials noted.

The European Union's foreign policy chief condemned the attack as a ruthless assault on civilian infrastructures, remaining unresolved amid ongoing regional tensions. As concerns grow over future peace prospects, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged the incoming U.S. administration to maintain support for Ukraine against Russian advances.

