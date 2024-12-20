Left Menu

Restoring the Majesty of Law: Traffic Challans in Action

Supreme Court Justice Manmohan emphasizes the importance of traffic challans in upholding the rule of law and ensuring road safety. Speaking at the inauguration of evening courts in Delhi, he highlighted the value of compliance and the need to strengthen the judicial system against road violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to uphold the rule of law, Supreme Court Justice Manmohan highlighted the crucial role of traffic challans in ensuring road safety and compliance. Speaking on the occasion of inaugurating evening courts in the national capital, he stated that the integrity of the legal system hinges on enforcing these regulations.

The event, also attended by Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, underscored the importance of addressing traffic violations to reflect a powerful state presence. Justice Manmohan criticized the potential disregard of traffic challans, equating it to a weakness in the judicial process.

Justice Manmohan further drew parallels with Western countries, where traffic enforcement signifies state authority. He stated that compliance with traffic rules not only keeps roads safe but also reinstates the broader majesty of law, highlighting that the state's influence is evident through the work of traffic police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

