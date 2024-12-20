Left Menu

Uniform Civil Code: A Political Strategy or Genuine Reform?

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat criticized the BJP's introduction of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, claiming it serves political purposes rather than true reform. Rawat argues the code's state-level application contradicts its 'uniform' definition and lacks comprehensive rule framing. The BJP faces accusations of fostering social division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat accused the BJP government of using the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for political advantage. He argues that implementing a UCC at the state level undermines the 'uniform' aspect, as different states could create conflicting legislations.

Speaking at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), Rawat highlighted the challenges faced by Uttarakhand in enforcing the UCC, noting that certain communities have been excluded, questioning its universality. He criticized the BJP for not having a solid socio-economic development plan, leading to increased social divisions.

Rawat also touched on broader national issues, such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's parliamentary entry and the need for transparency in recent parliamentary clashes. He voiced concerns over initiatives like 'one nation, one election,' suggesting they could harm regional parties and federalism's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

