Uniform Civil Code: A Political Strategy or Genuine Reform?

In a recent statement, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat accused the BJP government of using the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for political advantage. He argues that implementing a UCC at the state level undermines the 'uniform' aspect, as different states could create conflicting legislations.

Speaking at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), Rawat highlighted the challenges faced by Uttarakhand in enforcing the UCC, noting that certain communities have been excluded, questioning its universality. He criticized the BJP for not having a solid socio-economic development plan, leading to increased social divisions.

Rawat also touched on broader national issues, such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's parliamentary entry and the need for transparency in recent parliamentary clashes. He voiced concerns over initiatives like 'one nation, one election,' suggesting they could harm regional parties and federalism's integrity.

