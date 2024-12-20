Left Menu

BJP's PP Chaudhary Leads Crucial Panel on Simultaneous Elections

BJP member PP Chaudhary has been appointed chairman of a 39-member parliamentary committee to examine bills proposing simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The committee includes a diverse mix of political representatives. Its findings are expected to influence India's election process significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:58 IST
BJP's PP Chaudhary Leads Crucial Panel on Simultaneous Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP representative PP Chaudhary was appointed on Friday to chair a newly formed 39-member parliamentary committee mandated to scrutinize bills aiming to initiate simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The formation marks a significant step towards potential reform in India's electoral processes.

The constitution of the committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla follows moves by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to examine the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. This gesture was in response to the enduring political goal of implementing the 'one nation, one election' policy.

The committee, which boasts representatives from various political factions, including prominent former ministers and first-term lawmakers, will deliver its report in the upcoming legislative session, with possible extensions given the measure's import. Discussions are expected to be pivotal for shaping India's future electoral reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

