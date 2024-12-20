BJP's PP Chaudhary Leads Crucial Panel on Simultaneous Elections

BJP representative PP Chaudhary was appointed on Friday to chair a newly formed 39-member parliamentary committee mandated to scrutinize bills aiming to initiate simultaneous elections to both Lok Sabha and state assemblies. The formation marks a significant step towards potential reform in India's electoral processes.

The constitution of the committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla follows moves by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to examine the Constitution (129th Amendment) Bill and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill. This gesture was in response to the enduring political goal of implementing the 'one nation, one election' policy.

The committee, which boasts representatives from various political factions, including prominent former ministers and first-term lawmakers, will deliver its report in the upcoming legislative session, with possible extensions given the measure's import. Discussions are expected to be pivotal for shaping India's future electoral reforms.

