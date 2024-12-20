Left Menu

National Commission for Women Calls for Action Against Rahul Gandhi

The National Commission for Women has urged parliamentary leaders to act on a complaint against Rahul Gandhi by BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, who alleged that Gandhi's actions made her uncomfortable during a protest. The Commission emphasizes the need to uphold the dignity of women in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:26 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to take action against the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The request follows a complaint from BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, who accused Gandhi of misconduct during a parliamentary protest.

The incident reportedly occurred outside the Makar Dwar, where Konyak, a tribal MP from Nagaland, claimed she felt uncomfortable when Gandhi allegedly came too close and shouted at her, affecting her dignity and self-esteem. Gandhi has denied the allegations, stating it was the ruling party MPs who acted aggressively towards him.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed deep concern over the allegations, stressing that Parliament should be a place of respect and equality. She called for prompt and decisive action to address such incidents to protect the dignity and rights of women parliamentarians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

