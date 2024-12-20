Left Menu

Honorable Farewell for Fallen Heroes: Havildar Jitendra Singh and Petty Officer Mahendra Singh Shekhawat

The mortal remains of Indian Army soldier Jitendra Singh and Indian Navy Petty Officer Mahendra Singh Shekhawat were honored in funerals in Rajasthan. Jitendra Singh died from an explosion during a war exercise, while Shekhawat was a victim of a boat accident. Both were laid to rest with military honors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:32 IST
Honorable Farewell for Fallen Heroes: Havildar Jitendra Singh and Petty Officer Mahendra Singh Shekhawat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In heartfelt ceremonies held in Rajasthan, the bodies of two Indian servicemen received final honors after their untimely deaths. Army soldier Jitendra Singh and Navy Petty Officer Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, were given full military ceremonies as they were laid to rest in their local villages.

Havildar Jitendra Singh, hailing from Mahwa in Dausa, was tragically killed in an explosion at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner during a training exercise. Meanwhile, Petty Officer Shekhawat, a native of Renwal in Jaipur, met with a fatal boat accident near Mumbai's historic Gateway of India.

Prominent military figures, representatives, and community leaders joined together to pay their respects to these brave servicemen, underscoring their deep service commitment. Their sacrifices, marked by military salutes, remain a solemn reminder of the inherent dangers in their line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024