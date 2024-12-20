Honorable Farewell for Fallen Heroes: Havildar Jitendra Singh and Petty Officer Mahendra Singh Shekhawat

In heartfelt ceremonies held in Rajasthan, the bodies of two Indian servicemen received final honors after their untimely deaths. Army soldier Jitendra Singh and Navy Petty Officer Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, were given full military ceremonies as they were laid to rest in their local villages.

Havildar Jitendra Singh, hailing from Mahwa in Dausa, was tragically killed in an explosion at the Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner during a training exercise. Meanwhile, Petty Officer Shekhawat, a native of Renwal in Jaipur, met with a fatal boat accident near Mumbai's historic Gateway of India.

Prominent military figures, representatives, and community leaders joined together to pay their respects to these brave servicemen, underscoring their deep service commitment. Their sacrifices, marked by military salutes, remain a solemn reminder of the inherent dangers in their line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)