Haryana Mourns: Schools Closed to Honor Ex-CM Chautala
The Haryana government announced a state-wide school holiday on Saturday for a three-day mourning period following the death of ex-chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. Chautala, former INLD president, died in Gurugram aged 89, prompting the government to honor him with a state holiday.
The Haryana government has taken the solemn decision to close all schools on Saturday as part of a three-day mourning period honoring the late ex-chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.
Chautala, who led the Indian National Lok Dal, died in Gurugram last Friday at 89. To pay respects, the government announced state-wide mourning effective from Friday.
In response to the state decree, the Directorate of School Education declared an official school holiday for December 21, joining state offices in honoring the departed leader.
