Haryana Mourns: Schools Closed to Honor Ex-CM Chautala

The Haryana government has taken the solemn decision to close all schools on Saturday as part of a three-day mourning period honoring the late ex-chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.

Chautala, who led the Indian National Lok Dal, died in Gurugram last Friday at 89. To pay respects, the government announced state-wide mourning effective from Friday.

In response to the state decree, the Directorate of School Education declared an official school holiday for December 21, joining state offices in honoring the departed leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)