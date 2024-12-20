Turkish Foreign Minister Calls for Dissolution of Kurdish Militants

In a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgent need for Kurdish militant groups to disarm and dissolve. This statement was reported by Turkish Foreign Ministry officials.

Turkey considers the YPG, which has collaborated with U.S. troops in Syria, as part of the PKK. The PKK is an organization that opposes the Turkish government and is classified as a terrorist group by Turkey, the EU, and the U.S.

Recently, Turkish forces and their Syrian allies have engaged in confrontations with a YPG-led coalition in Syria, following the recent fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

