Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Drives Reforms Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered the completion of police training for new criminal laws by March 2025 and emphasized public awareness. He highlighted the importance of forensics and the prompt acquisition of necessary equipment. The efforts aim to ensure effective law enforcement during Maha Kumbh 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:07 IST
Yogi Adityanath Drives Reforms Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025
implementation
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a March 2025 deadline for the completion of police training in new criminal laws, following their introduction in July 2024. The move aims to bolster law enforcement efficiency across the state.

Adityanath emphasized the swift procurement of vital equipment for enforcement and underscored the necessity of publicizing the new laws' benefits to ensure they are well-understood. The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is viewed as an opportunity to reach over 40 crore attendees through exhibitions and short educational videos.

In a bid to strengthen the implementation of these laws, the chief minister highlighted the significant role of forensics. He mandated the increase of forensic infrastructure, including additional mobile units in each district, and urged expedited recruitment of forensic experts. He also called for enhanced video conferencing facilities in prisons and police stations for better legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024