Yogi Adityanath Drives Reforms Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a March 2025 deadline for the completion of police training in new criminal laws, following their introduction in July 2024. The move aims to bolster law enforcement efficiency across the state.

Adityanath emphasized the swift procurement of vital equipment for enforcement and underscored the necessity of publicizing the new laws' benefits to ensure they are well-understood. The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is viewed as an opportunity to reach over 40 crore attendees through exhibitions and short educational videos.

In a bid to strengthen the implementation of these laws, the chief minister highlighted the significant role of forensics. He mandated the increase of forensic infrastructure, including additional mobile units in each district, and urged expedited recruitment of forensic experts. He also called for enhanced video conferencing facilities in prisons and police stations for better legal proceedings.

