Saudi Arabia's Response to Magdeburg Market Tragedy

Saudi Arabia condemned a deadly attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. A suspect, described as a Saudi doctor acting alone, was arrested after the incident resulted in at least two deaths. Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry issued a statement on the incident without mentioning the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 21-12-2024 05:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 05:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry has expressed condemnation following the tragic ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, has resulted in at least two fatalities.

Authorities have apprehended a suspect, identified as a Saudi Arabian doctor, who is believed to have acted alone. The suspect's nationality and profession were disclosed by a German official.

Despite the international implications, the statement from Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry omitted any reference to the suspect's supposed background.

(With inputs from agencies.)

