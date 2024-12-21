Saudi Arabia's Response to Magdeburg Market Tragedy
Saudi Arabia condemned a deadly attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. A suspect, described as a Saudi doctor acting alone, was arrested after the incident resulted in at least two deaths. Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry issued a statement on the incident without mentioning the suspect.
Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry has expressed condemnation following the tragic ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany. The incident, which occurred on Friday evening, has resulted in at least two fatalities.
Authorities have apprehended a suspect, identified as a Saudi Arabian doctor, who is believed to have acted alone. The suspect's nationality and profession were disclosed by a German official.
Despite the international implications, the statement from Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry omitted any reference to the suspect's supposed background.
