Maharashtra Naxalites Surrender in Gadchiroli: A Victory for State's Rehabilitation Policy
Two Naxalites with a combined bounty of Rs 8 lakh surrendered in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Identified as Ramasu Poyam and Ramesh Kunjam, they cited the aggressive crackdown on Maoist activities and family persuasion as reasons for surrender. They will receive Rs 4.5 lakh each for rehabilitation.
Two Naxalites, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 8 lakh, surrendered to the security forces in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, the police reported on Saturday.
Ramasu Poyam, aged 55, and Ramesh Kunjam, 25, abandoned their activities and submitted to the Gadchiroli police and Central Reserve Police Force, highlighting the state's success in its anti-Maoist operations.
The duo’s surrender points to the effectiveness of the Maharashtra government's policies encouraging Maoists to reintegrate into mainstream society, a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict.
