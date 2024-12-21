Shaping the Northeast: Inside the 72nd NEC Plenary Session
Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council, focusing on the future development roadmap for the northeastern region. Dignitaries including DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, governors, and chief ministers were present. Discussions will include progress reviews and potential input from the Tripura Tribal Council.
The 72nd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Prajna Bhavan, marking a pivotal moment for the northeastern region's development.
Also in attendance were DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, governors, and chief ministers from all eight northeastern states. The session aims to deliberate on a roadmap for future development while reviewing current progress.
Sources indicate potential input from the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council as deliberations on the region's economic and social development commence. Shah's strategic visit underlines the NEC's role as a nodal agency in fostering growth in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura.
