Madan B Lokur: Helm of UN's Justice Council
Former Indian Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur is appointed chairperson of the UN Internal Justice Council until November 2028. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed his appointment. Lokur's experience includes serving in India's Supreme Court and as a non-resident panel judge in Fiji.
- Country:
- India
Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur has taken on a prestigious international role as chairperson of the United Nations Internal Justice Council. His term will conclude in November 2028, marking a significant milestone in his distinguished judicial career.
The announcement came from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who praised Justice Lokur's extensive expertise and experience. Justice Lokur, who served as an Indian Supreme Court judge before retiring in 2018, will lead the council, which includes esteemed jurists from various countries.
Justice Lokur's appointment also highlighted his pioneering work as the first Indian judge on the non-resident panel of Fiji's Supreme Court, reinforcing his reputation in international judicial circles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB and Merchant Finance Partner to Boost Access to Finance for Women Entrepreneurs in Fiji
Fiji's Cocktail Mystery: No Alcohol or Drug Poisoning, Officials Say
Fiji Resort Incident: Tourists Struck by Alcohol Poisoning
Mystery Illness Strikes Tourists in Fiji: Investigations Ongoing
Fiji Resort Cocktail Crisis: Suspected Alcohol Poisoning Alarms Tourists