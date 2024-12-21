Madan B Lokur: Helm of UN's Justice Council

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur has taken on a prestigious international role as chairperson of the United Nations Internal Justice Council. His term will conclude in November 2028, marking a significant milestone in his distinguished judicial career.

The announcement came from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who praised Justice Lokur's extensive expertise and experience. Justice Lokur, who served as an Indian Supreme Court judge before retiring in 2018, will lead the council, which includes esteemed jurists from various countries.

Justice Lokur's appointment also highlighted his pioneering work as the first Indian judge on the non-resident panel of Fiji's Supreme Court, reinforcing his reputation in international judicial circles.

