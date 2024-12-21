Left Menu

Madan B Lokur: Helm of UN's Justice Council

Former Indian Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur is appointed chairperson of the UN Internal Justice Council until November 2028. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed his appointment. Lokur's experience includes serving in India's Supreme Court and as a non-resident panel judge in Fiji.

Former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur has taken on a prestigious international role as chairperson of the United Nations Internal Justice Council. His term will conclude in November 2028, marking a significant milestone in his distinguished judicial career.

The announcement came from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who praised Justice Lokur's extensive expertise and experience. Justice Lokur, who served as an Indian Supreme Court judge before retiring in 2018, will lead the council, which includes esteemed jurists from various countries.

Justice Lokur's appointment also highlighted his pioneering work as the first Indian judge on the non-resident panel of Fiji's Supreme Court, reinforcing his reputation in international judicial circles.

