Teacher Arrested in Molestation Case at Ramgarh School

A 40-year-old government school teacher in Ramgarh district has been arrested on allegations of molesting a girl student, according to police reports on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the 12-year-old's parents filed an FIR on Friday, leading to the teacher's arrest that evening.

As per the complaint, the assault took place on December 17 at a government school in Bhadani Nagar when the girl went to the washroom during lunch break. The investigation is still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)