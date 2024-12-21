Teacher Arrested in Molestation Case at Ramgarh School
A government school teacher in Ramgarh district has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl. The incident occurred on December 17 at a government school when the girl visited the washroom during lunch break. The case is currently under investigation.
A 40-year-old government school teacher in Ramgarh district has been arrested on allegations of molesting a girl student, according to police reports on Saturday.
The incident came to light after the 12-year-old's parents filed an FIR on Friday, leading to the teacher's arrest that evening.
As per the complaint, the assault took place on December 17 at a government school in Bhadani Nagar when the girl went to the washroom during lunch break. The investigation is still ongoing.
