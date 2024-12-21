Left Menu

Teacher Arrested in Molestation Case at Ramgarh School

A government school teacher in Ramgarh district has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl. The incident occurred on December 17 at a government school when the girl visited the washroom during lunch break. The case is currently under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 21-12-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:57 IST
Teacher Arrested in Molestation Case at Ramgarh School
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old government school teacher in Ramgarh district has been arrested on allegations of molesting a girl student, according to police reports on Saturday.

The incident came to light after the 12-year-old's parents filed an FIR on Friday, leading to the teacher's arrest that evening.

As per the complaint, the assault took place on December 17 at a government school in Bhadani Nagar when the girl went to the washroom during lunch break. The investigation is still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024