BSF Cadets Ready to Safeguard India's Borders

A total of 172 BSF cadets completed a 44-week training at the Subsidiary Training Centre in Maharashtra. The passing-out parade was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Parade Ground. The cadets, hailing from various states, are prepared for deployment to India's borders after rigorous training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 172 cadets from the Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated their completion of a rigorous 44-week training program with a passing-out parade on Saturday. The event took place at the Subsidiary Training Centre near Latur, Maharashtra.

The parade unfolded at the esteemed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Parade Ground in Chakur, with BSF Inspector General Vineet Kumar commending the graduates. 'These brave soldiers are ready to safeguard India's borders,' he stated, emphasizing their preparedness for the challenges posed along the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh frontiers.

Originating from states such as Maharashtra, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Punjab, these cadets commenced their training on February 5. They received comprehensive education in physical fitness, weaponry, field tactics, and essential border security and management duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

