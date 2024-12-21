Election Rule Amendment: Safeguarding Electronic Records

The government has introduced a significant amendment to an election rule, limiting public access to certain electronic documents such as CCTV footage and video recordings of candidates. This measure, aimed at preventing misuse, was based on the Election Commission's (EC) recommendation.

On Friday, the Union law ministry altered Rule 93(2)(a) of the 1961 Conduct of Election Rules. Previously, all 'papers' related to elections were open for public inspection, but the new amendment specifies which documents can be accessed.

This change follows a court case that highlighted ambiguities in the rule, prompting the EC and law ministry to ensure clearer guidance. The amendment addresses concerns about voter privacy and the potential for AI-driven misinformation using electronic records.

(With inputs from agencies.)