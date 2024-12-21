Maharashtra Assembly's Winter Session: Key Highlights and Upcoming Budget Session
The Maharashtra legislative assembly concluded its winter session and is set to reconvene for the budget session on March 3. Major events included debates over Amit Shah's remarks on B.R. Ambedkar, unrest in Parbhani, and high legislative productivity with significant bills being discussed and passed.
- Country:
- India
The winter session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly concluded with significant discussions and events. The session, which ended on a note of high productivity, will pave the way for the upcoming budget session starting March 3 in Mumbai.
The assembly witnessed uproar over various issues, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial remarks on B.R. Ambedkar and violence in Parbhani due to the desecration of a Constitution replica. The murder of a sarpanch in Beed further fueled tensions.
Speaker Rahul Narwekar highlighted the efficient conduct of the session, noting that 13 out of 15 reintroduced bills were passed, with minimal disruption to proceedings. The legislative council also passed four bills, marking a busy season for Maharashtra's legislators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
