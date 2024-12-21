Mysterious Discovery of Unidentified Woman in Manesar Drain

The discovery of an unidentified woman's body in a drain at Sector 8 of IMT Manesar has puzzled the local police. The body, believed to belong to a woman approximately 25 years of age, exhibited no visible injuries, raising questions about the circumstances of her death.

Authorities estimate that the body was dumped in the drain about five days prior to its discovery in a decomposed state. A black thread tied around the woman's legs and neck adds to the mystery surrounding the case, with police retrieving the body from the drain late Friday night.

The body has been moved to a mortuary as efforts to identify the woman are underway. An FIR has been filed to kickstart the investigation, according to Sub Inspector Mahender Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)