Justice for Sarpanch: Maharashtra's Crackdown on Deshmukh's Murder

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met the family of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed, assuring them of justice through both judicial and police probes. Pawar emphasized the determination to bring the culprits to justice, with the goal of seeking the death penalty for the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 20:33 IST
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar pledged justice for the family of murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh during a visit to Massajog in Beed. He assured them of a thorough investigation involving both a judicial probe and a senior police officer to prevent interference.

"The mastermind will be traced," declared Pawar, insisting that no one connected to the crime would evade consequences. Authorities have made multiple arrests and are committed to pursuing daily updates on the case, with the ultimate aim of securing the death penalty for the accused.

Pawar also offered educational assistance to Deshmukh's children and related the incident where Deshmukh was brutally attacked and killed after his vehicle was intercepted at a toll naka, stressing the government's resolve to ensure justice.

