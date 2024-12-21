Tragedy Strikes Magdeburg Christmas Market

The peaceful atmosphere of the Magdeburg Christmas market turned to horror when an attack claimed five lives, including that of a 9-year-old child, according to officials.

City representative Ronni Krug reported the grim statistics, revealing that among the 205 victims, 41 are currently battling serious injuries.

Prosecutor Horst Nopens announced that the suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, faces charges of murder and attempted murder as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)