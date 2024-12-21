Himachal Pradesh Seeks GST Relief Inspired by Kyoto Protocol

The Himachal Pradesh government appealed to the Centre for special arrangements to compensate for revenue losses linked to GST implementation, drawing parallels with the Kyoto protocol. The call came during the 55th GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani raised the issue, emphasizing the need for compensation mechanisms similar to those designed to reduce carbon emissions globally. He also highlighted the state's dispute over Rs 200 crore demand notices issued by CGST authorities to Himachal Pradesh's toll lessees.

Dharmani further advocated for GST exemptions on health and insurance policies, R&D expenses, and increased customs duty on apple imports. He urged for sewerage treatment funding in rural areas and proposed new legal provisions to establish satellite towns in forest regions.

