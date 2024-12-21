Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Seeks GST Relief Inspired by Kyoto Protocol

The Himachal Pradesh government has called on the Centre to compensate hilly states for GST-related revenue losses, referencing the Kyoto protocol's framework. Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani highlighted these issues at a GST Council meeting, advocating for various economic and environmental measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh Seeks GST Relief Inspired by Kyoto Protocol
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government appealed to the Centre for special arrangements to compensate for revenue losses linked to GST implementation, drawing parallels with the Kyoto protocol. The call came during the 55th GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani raised the issue, emphasizing the need for compensation mechanisms similar to those designed to reduce carbon emissions globally. He also highlighted the state's dispute over Rs 200 crore demand notices issued by CGST authorities to Himachal Pradesh's toll lessees.

Dharmani further advocated for GST exemptions on health and insurance policies, R&D expenses, and increased customs duty on apple imports. He urged for sewerage treatment funding in rural areas and proposed new legal provisions to establish satellite towns in forest regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024