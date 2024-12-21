Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet: Power Portfolio Shuffle

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis allocated portfolios to his ministers, retaining the Home and several other key departments. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde took over Urban Development, while Ajit Pawar got Finance. BJP dominated allocations after their victory, maintaining control over crucial segments.

Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has concluded the allocation of portfolios within his council of ministers. Notably, Fadnavis has retained the Home Department for himself, reinforcing his control over this critical area of governance.

The important portfolios of Energy, Law and Judiciary, General Administration, and Information and Publicity will also remain within Fadnavis's remit, as per the recent official statement.

Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were allocated Urban Development and Finance, respectively. This comes after the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena alliance achieved a significant win in the assembly elections, granting substantial seat control.

