Maharashtra Cabinet: Power Portfolio Shuffle
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis allocated portfolios to his ministers, retaining the Home and several other key departments. Deputy CM Eknath Shinde took over Urban Development, while Ajit Pawar got Finance. BJP dominated allocations after their victory, maintaining control over crucial segments.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has concluded the allocation of portfolios within his council of ministers. Notably, Fadnavis has retained the Home Department for himself, reinforcing his control over this critical area of governance.
The important portfolios of Energy, Law and Judiciary, General Administration, and Information and Publicity will also remain within Fadnavis's remit, as per the recent official statement.
Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar were allocated Urban Development and Finance, respectively. This comes after the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena alliance achieved a significant win in the assembly elections, granting substantial seat control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farmers' March to Delhi: Intense Protests Resurface amidst Government Standoff
"Neither is Eknath Shinde angry nor Shiv Sena..": Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare
Macron, defying calls to resign, struggles on in search for stable French government
France's socialists say open to contribute to government ahead of talks with Macron
"Time to do something else: AAP's Dilip Pandey announces he will not contest Delhi assembly elections