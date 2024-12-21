Left Menu

High Court Summons Top Police Officials in Contempt Case

The Allahabad High Court has mandated the appearance of Uttar Pradesh's DGP and a Saharanpur SSP in court due to a contempt case. The court's earlier order to file an FIR and investigate complaints was ignored, prompting this summons. The officers must present affidavits explaining their non-compliance by January 27, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-12-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 23:05 IST
The Allahabad High Court has ordered Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police and a Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police to appear before it on January 27, 2025. This is in relation to a contempt case concerning their failure to comply with a previous court directive.

The officers are instructed to bring affidavits clarifying why they failed to adhere to a prior ruling that required an investigation into complaints filed against revenue officers. The directive, issued on May 15, asked for an FIR to be registered at the Biharigarh Police Station and the issues raised on IGRS/Dashboard on August 12, 2022, and January 27, 2023, to be properly probed.

Justice Salil Kumar Rai emphasized the need for compliance by setting a court hearing for January. The contempt application, filed by Alka Sethi, highlights the police's negligence in initiating the designated investigations, even after repeated orders.

