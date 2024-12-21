Stepbrother Arrested for Grisly Double Murder in Assam

Two minor boys were found dead in Assam's Udalguri district, a discovery that led to the arrest of their stepbrother on murder charges. The police confirmed that Neeraj Sharma, aged 18, is the primary suspect in the case and is believed to be responsible for the double murder.

According to Vivek Raj Singh, Inspector General of Police for the Bodoland Territorial Region, the two victims, Gaurav and Kaushik, had been missing since Friday. They were last seen leaving for school, and their bodies were found Saturday morning by a local resident who subsequently informed the authorities.

Evidence collected from the crime scene pointed to Sharma's involvement. Investigations revealed that the suspect took the boys on his motorbike and committed the crime in a secluded area. The motive appears to be Sharma's feelings of neglect and grievances against their father.

