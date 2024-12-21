Left Menu

Pope Francis Condemns Gaza Airstrikes Amid Genocide Debate

Pope Francis condemned Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, following criticism from an Israeli official. The Pope's remarks suggest studying the offensive as a potential genocide. Tensions arose when the Catholic Bishop of Jerusalem was initially denied entry into Gaza, though later approved. Conflict persists following a Hamas attack on Israel.

Pope Francis has once again voiced his condemnation of Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, heightening tensions following a public rebuke from an Israeli minister. This condemnation comes amid a larger debate over whether the military actions could be classified as genocide.

During his annual Christmas address to Vatican cardinals, the pontiff referred to recent airstrikes that killed at least 25 Palestinians. He described the attacks as 'cruelty' and insisted they should not be considered acts of war. These remarks have drawn sharp criticism from Amichai Chikli, Israel's Minister of Diaspora Affairs.

Adding to the tension, the Catholic Bishop of Jerusalem was initially denied entry into Gaza, intended for visiting Catholics, but approval was secured for an eventual entry. The conflict continues to escalate, marked by the significant casualties ensuing from Israel's ongoing retaliatory efforts against the Hamas-led attack on October 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

