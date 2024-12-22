Left Menu

Precision Airstrikes Target Houthi Command Centers in Yemen

The U.S. military conducted precision airstrikes targeting missile storage and command facilities operated by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The strikes aimed to disrupt Houthi operations in the Red Sea and were part of ongoing U.S. efforts to counter attacks on international shipping and military vessels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 03:13 IST
Precision Airstrikes Target Houthi Command Centers in Yemen
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military has confirmed that it executed a series of precision airstrikes on facilities in Sanaa, Yemen, controlled by Iran-backed Houthis. These facilities included a missile storage site and a command-and-control center.

According to a statement from U.S. Central Command, the objective of the strikes was to impede Houthi operations, which have targeted U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in crucial waterways including the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Among the targets were multiple Houthi-operated one-way drones and anti-ship cruise missiles.

This military action follows another U.S. strike earlier in the week and coincides with Israeli retaliatory measures against Houthi-held ports. The Houthis have been accused of enforcing a naval blockade against Israel in solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024