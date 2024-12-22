Precision Airstrikes Target Houthi Command Centers in Yemen
The U.S. military conducted precision airstrikes targeting missile storage and command facilities operated by Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The strikes aimed to disrupt Houthi operations in the Red Sea and were part of ongoing U.S. efforts to counter attacks on international shipping and military vessels.
The U.S. military has confirmed that it executed a series of precision airstrikes on facilities in Sanaa, Yemen, controlled by Iran-backed Houthis. These facilities included a missile storage site and a command-and-control center.
According to a statement from U.S. Central Command, the objective of the strikes was to impede Houthi operations, which have targeted U.S. Navy warships and merchant vessels in crucial waterways including the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Among the targets were multiple Houthi-operated one-way drones and anti-ship cruise missiles.
This military action follows another U.S. strike earlier in the week and coincides with Israeli retaliatory measures against Houthi-held ports. The Houthis have been accused of enforcing a naval blockade against Israel in solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
