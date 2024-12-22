China Condemns U.S. Military Aid to Taiwan

In a sharp rebuke, China has condemned the United States' latest military assistance to Taiwan, worth $571 million, asserting it severely contradicts the 'one China principle'.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement on Sunday, asserting that this move by the U.S. undermines provisions in joint communiques between the two nations.

Describing Taiwan as a 'red line' in China-U.S. relations, the ministry vowed to take 'all necessary measures' to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating its claim over Taiwan, which operates as a self-governing democracy.

