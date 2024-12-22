Left Menu

China Condemns U.S. Military Aid to Taiwan

China criticized the U.S.'s new $571 million military aid package to Taiwan, denouncing it as a breach of the 'one China principle' and the statements binding the U.S. and China. The Chinese government emphasized taking all measures necessary to protect its sovereignty, warning against crossing the 'red line' concerning Taiwan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 22-12-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 08:43 IST
In a sharp rebuke, China has condemned the United States' latest military assistance to Taiwan, worth $571 million, asserting it severely contradicts the 'one China principle'.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry released a statement on Sunday, asserting that this move by the U.S. undermines provisions in joint communiques between the two nations.

Describing Taiwan as a 'red line' in China-U.S. relations, the ministry vowed to take 'all necessary measures' to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, reiterating its claim over Taiwan, which operates as a self-governing democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

