Left Menu

Israel Recognizes 13 New Communities in Judea and Samaria: A Step Towards Sovereignty

In a landmark move, Israel's Cabinet has officially recognized 13 neighborhoods in Judea and Samaria as independent communities. This decision allows for direct government funding and municipal services, marking a step towards sovereignty in the region and affecting thousands of residents across several regional councils.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 20:47 IST
Israel Recognizes 13 New Communities in Judea and Samaria: A Step Towards Sovereignty
Representative Image (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In an unprecedented decision, the Israeli Cabinet voted to officially recognize 13 neighborhoods in the contested areas of Judea and Samaria as independent communities on Saturday night. This move enables these communities to receive direct government funding and municipal services, a shift from being categorized under pre-existing 'mother communities.'

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who championed this initiative, stated, "We continue, with God's help, to lead a revolution of normalization and regulation in the settlement." The move is viewed as a critical step towards achieving full Israeli sovereignty in these territories.

These newly acknowledged communities, located across various regional councils including Binyamin and Samaria, are home to thousands of residents. The Yesha Council, which represents the interests of approximately 530,000 Israelis in Judea and Samaria, strongly supports the Cabinet's decision. Council Chairman Israel Ganz emphasized the importance of Israel assuming responsibility for these citizens. The classification of these neighborhoods under Area C grants Israel full jurisdiction, a key factor in future sovereignty discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

Legal Lifeline Cut: Migrant Children Face Court Alone

 United States
2
Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

Australia Expands Housing Scheme Ahead of Election

 Australia
3
E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

E3 Nations Demand Immediate Ceasefire and Humanitarian Access in Gaza

 Global
4
US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

US Bans Former Argentine President Fernández for Corruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025