Israel Recognizes 13 New Communities in Judea and Samaria: A Step Towards Sovereignty

In an unprecedented decision, the Israeli Cabinet voted to officially recognize 13 neighborhoods in the contested areas of Judea and Samaria as independent communities on Saturday night. This move enables these communities to receive direct government funding and municipal services, a shift from being categorized under pre-existing 'mother communities.'

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who championed this initiative, stated, "We continue, with God's help, to lead a revolution of normalization and regulation in the settlement." The move is viewed as a critical step towards achieving full Israeli sovereignty in these territories.

These newly acknowledged communities, located across various regional councils including Binyamin and Samaria, are home to thousands of residents. The Yesha Council, which represents the interests of approximately 530,000 Israelis in Judea and Samaria, strongly supports the Cabinet's decision. Council Chairman Israel Ganz emphasized the importance of Israel assuming responsibility for these citizens. The classification of these neighborhoods under Area C grants Israel full jurisdiction, a key factor in future sovereignty discussions.

