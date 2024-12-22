Chaos Unfolds as Pickup Truck Plows into Texas JCPenney
A motorist crashed his pickup truck into a Texas JCPenney, injuring five before being shot by police. The incident followed a high-speed chase originating in Belton, with the driver erratically making his way into the Killeen mall. Law enforcement exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
A dramatic incident unfolded in Texas as a motorist drove a pickup truck into a packed JCPenney store, injuring five people. The suspect was subsequently shot dead by police, according to local authorities.
The incident commenced following reports of erratic driving approximately 20 miles away in Belton. Sgt. Bryan Washko from the Texas Department of Public Safety disclosed that a high-speed pursuit began around 5 pm along Interstate 14.
The suspect veered into the mall's parking lot and slammed into the department store, continuing to drive through. During the chaos, local law enforcement on the scene engaged the motorist in a gunfight. The identity of the deceased suspect remains unknown.
