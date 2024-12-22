Controversial Amendment: Tweaks in Election Rules Spark Outrage
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the Modi government for amending election rules to limit public access to certain electronic documents, calling it a conspiracy against the Election Commission's integrity. The change, based on ECI's recommendation, has been legally challenged by the opposition, citing transparency concerns.
In a sharp critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi administration of undermining electoral transparency by amending rules to restrict public access to electronic documents critical to election integrity.
The amendment, proposed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and enacted by the Union law ministry, modifies Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961. This move limits which documents are available for public inspection, excluding electronic records like CCTV footage.
Kharge labeled this as part of a broader effort to erode democratic institutions, announcing plans for a legal challenge. The government contends the amendment addresses potential misuse of sensitive information.
