Left Menu

Bru Tribal Rehabilitation: A New Beginning in Tripura

Over 37,500 Bru tribals, displaced by ethnic violence in Mizoram, have been resettled in Tripura, aided by Rs 821 crore from the Union Home Ministry. A quadripartite agreement enabled their relocation to 12 newly developed colonies with comprehensive development packages to support their integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambassa | Updated: 22-12-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 11:34 IST
Bru Tribal Rehabilitation: A New Beginning in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

Over 37,500 members of the Bru tribal community, displaced by ethnic violence in Mizoram during the late 1990s and 2009, have found a new home in Tripura. This massive rehabilitation effort has been spearheaded by the Union Home Ministry, which allocated Rs 821 crore for the cause, officials reported.

The initiative was formalized on January 16, 2020, when representatives from the Indian government, the states of Tripura and Mizoram, and Bru organizations signed a historic quadripartite agreement. This accord facilitated the permanent resettlement of Bru migrants in Tripura, where they were warmly welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit.

Spanning 12 designated sites across Tripura's districts, including nine on forest land, the newly established settlements offer crucial infrastructure for the community. The provision of power lines, roads, clean water access, and educational facilities marks a significant step towards integrating the migrants into their new environment, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024