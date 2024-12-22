Bru Tribal Rehabilitation: A New Beginning in Tripura

Over 37,500 members of the Bru tribal community, displaced by ethnic violence in Mizoram during the late 1990s and 2009, have found a new home in Tripura. This massive rehabilitation effort has been spearheaded by the Union Home Ministry, which allocated Rs 821 crore for the cause, officials reported.

The initiative was formalized on January 16, 2020, when representatives from the Indian government, the states of Tripura and Mizoram, and Bru organizations signed a historic quadripartite agreement. This accord facilitated the permanent resettlement of Bru migrants in Tripura, where they were warmly welcomed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit.

Spanning 12 designated sites across Tripura's districts, including nine on forest land, the newly established settlements offer crucial infrastructure for the community. The provision of power lines, roads, clean water access, and educational facilities marks a significant step towards integrating the migrants into their new environment, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)