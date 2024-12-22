Starbucks Workers Expand Strike to New Territories

Starbucks workers have broadened their strike to include four additional U.S. cities, most notably New York, according to a Saturday announcement by the union representing over 10,000 baristas.

The strike, lasting five days, commenced on Friday, originally impacting Starbucks locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle. Now, cafes in New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis have joined the movement, as stated by Workers United. The strike also extends to cities like Columbus, Denver, and Pittsburgh.

Starbucks has yet to issue a comment on the situation as talks with the union remain at a stalemate over critical issues such as wages and staffing. Workers have been negotiating with the company since April, and while some agreements have been made, tensions continue amid the crucial holiday season.

(With inputs from agencies.)