Starbucks Workers Expand Strike to New Territories
Starbucks workers have expanded their strike to four more U.S. cities, including New York, as part of an ongoing dispute over wages, staffing, and schedules. Initiated by Workers United, the five-day strike coincides with the busy holiday season, potentially affecting Starbucks' Christmas sales.
Starbucks workers have broadened their strike to include four additional U.S. cities, most notably New York, according to a Saturday announcement by the union representing over 10,000 baristas.
The strike, lasting five days, commenced on Friday, originally impacting Starbucks locations in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle. Now, cafes in New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis have joined the movement, as stated by Workers United. The strike also extends to cities like Columbus, Denver, and Pittsburgh.
Starbucks has yet to issue a comment on the situation as talks with the union remain at a stalemate over critical issues such as wages and staffing. Workers have been negotiating with the company since April, and while some agreements have been made, tensions continue amid the crucial holiday season.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Starbucks
- strike
- union
- baristas
- wages
- holiday season
- Workers United
- negotiations
- New York
- sales
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Inflation-Linked MGNREGS Wages
Amazon Workers Stage Holiday Season Strike Over Better Conditions
Amazon Workers Strike in Pivotal Holiday Season Dispute
Celebrate New Year's in Style: Top Destinations for an Unforgettable Holiday Season
Delhi Metro Train Disruptions Announced for the Holiday Season