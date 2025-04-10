Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé vs. PSG: Showdown Over Unpaid Wages and Loyalty Bonus

Kylian Mbappé's legal team is stepping up their efforts to claim 55 million euros in unpaid wages from PSG. The France striker's case involves court proceedings, potential UEFA intervention, and a legal showdown highlighting significant tensions in his relationship with his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • France

Kylian Mbappé's legal team is intensifying its efforts to secure a hefty 55 million euros in unpaid wages from his former club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This comes after the World Cup winner endeavored for over a year to resolve the issue amicably.

Mbappé's attorneys have approached the Paris court to start legal proceedings. With allegations that PSG has defaulted on salary obligations, they're also involving France's sports minister and UEFA. In related developments, Mbappé was authorized to undertake a precautionary seizure of the frozen money from PSG's accounts.

Last October, a French league appeals commission favored Mbappé, ordering PSG to pay the unpaid wages. However, tensions escalated between the player and the club, highlighted by unmet promises and disagreements over contract terms, ultimately leading to a legal showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

