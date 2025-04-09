Left Menu

Greek Workers Strike for Higher Wages Amid Rising Living Costs

Greek workers held a nationwide strike that halted transport services to demand higher wages in the face of rising living costs. Despite economic recovery, many households struggle with increased expenses for essentials. Public sector workers also joined the strike, seeking the restoration of annual bonuses abolished earlier.

A massive strike by Greek workers Wednesday brought the nation to a standstill, halting ferries, flights, and trains as unions demanded wage hikes to tackle the increasing cost of living.

Despite Greece's emergence from the crippling 2009-2018 debt crisis, the populace grapples with rising expenses, as unions push for higher living standards.

While the government has raised the minimum wage, many workers claim it hasn't kept pace with inflation, pressing for further increases. Public sector employees are also demanding the return of bonuses eliminated in the past decade.

