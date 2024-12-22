In a significant defensive maneuver, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Sunday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones across five regions overnight. The Oryol region reported the highest activity, with twenty drones neutralized, followed by eight each in Rostov and Bryansk, five in Kursk, and one in Krasnodar Krai. This statement was disseminated via a post on the Telegram messaging platform.

Among the incidents, an attack initiated a fire at a fuel infrastructure site in the village of Stalnoi Kon, according to Andrei Klychkov, Oryol's governor. Klychkov emphasized that a swift response had averted adverse outcomes, as the fire was rapidly contained, leaving no casualties or major damage in its wake.

This event marks the second consecutive week of drone assaults on Oryol's fuel facilities. While the governors of Rostov and Bryansk assured that their regions escaped without harm, it underscores persistent tensions. Reuters, however, has not been able to independently corroborate these battlefield reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)