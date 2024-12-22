Ukraine Drones Shot Down Over Russian Regions
Russia reports the interception of 42 Ukrainian drones in five regions, with twenty downed in Oryol alone. A fire at a fuel facility was quickly contained, avoiding major damage or casualties. The attacks mark a consecutive week of targeting Oryol's infrastructure, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.
In a significant defensive maneuver, Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Sunday that its air defense systems successfully intercepted 42 Ukrainian drones across five regions overnight. The Oryol region reported the highest activity, with twenty drones neutralized, followed by eight each in Rostov and Bryansk, five in Kursk, and one in Krasnodar Krai. This statement was disseminated via a post on the Telegram messaging platform.
Among the incidents, an attack initiated a fire at a fuel infrastructure site in the village of Stalnoi Kon, according to Andrei Klychkov, Oryol's governor. Klychkov emphasized that a swift response had averted adverse outcomes, as the fire was rapidly contained, leaving no casualties or major damage in its wake.
This event marks the second consecutive week of drone assaults on Oryol's fuel facilities. While the governors of Rostov and Bryansk assured that their regions escaped without harm, it underscores persistent tensions. Reuters, however, has not been able to independently corroborate these battlefield reports.
