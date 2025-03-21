Eyeing China threat, Trump announces Boeing wins contract for Air Force's secretive future fighter jet, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:12 IST
Eyeing China threat, Trump announces Boeing wins contract for Air Force's secretive future fighter jet, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Trump travel ban could bar Afghans, Pakistanis soon, sources say
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages
UPDATE 5-US plans to fire 80,000 Veterans Affairs workers as part of Trump cuts, sparking backlash