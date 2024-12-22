Delhi's Crackdown: The Hunt for Illegal Immigrants
Delhi Police have identified 175 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants during a verification drive, officials stated. The operation, spanning 12 hours, began in outer Delhi and included teams checking documentation and background. The move follows an order to crack down on undocumented immigrants and aims to repatriate those without legal residency.
Delhi Police have reportedly identified 175 individuals suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants during an intensive verification drive held in the national capital, officials announced on Sunday.
The 12-hour operation commenced at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the outer Delhi area, involving rigorous document screenings and interrogations, a senior police officer confirmed.
This drive, initiated on December 11 following the LG Secretariat's directive, aims to identify and deport undocumented immigrants residing in Delhi. Efforts are ongoing, with over 1,500 identified to date, as teams visit slums and key areas for checks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
