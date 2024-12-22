Delhi's Crackdown: The Hunt for Illegal Immigrants

Delhi Police have reportedly identified 175 individuals suspected of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants during an intensive verification drive held in the national capital, officials announced on Sunday.

The 12-hour operation commenced at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the outer Delhi area, involving rigorous document screenings and interrogations, a senior police officer confirmed.

This drive, initiated on December 11 following the LG Secretariat's directive, aims to identify and deport undocumented immigrants residing in Delhi. Efforts are ongoing, with over 1,500 identified to date, as teams visit slums and key areas for checks.

