Unveiling Odisha's Child Marriage Challenge: A Data-Driven Perspective

Odisha reports over 8,000 child marriages from 2019 to 2025, despite government actions. Social factors like tribal traditions, migration, and dowry contribute to the problem. Efforts include education, awareness, and legislation, alongside tackling child labor, with 328 rescued children in six years, highlighting persistent societal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha continues to grapple with the challenge of child marriages, reporting more than 8,000 cases from 2019 until early 2025, as per government data. Nabarangpur district tops the list, with tribal practices, labor migration, and dowry cited as significant contributors by activists.

Social activist Namrata Chadha emphasizes the need for creating a supportive environment to deter child marriages, advocating for education and skill development as viable solutions. Despite extensive efforts by the Odisha government, such as awareness campaigns and the appointment of marriage prohibition officers, stopping this social menace remains a challenge.

In tandem, the state tackles child labor, rescuing 328 children over six years. Officials revealed that intense rescue operations and rigorous enforcement of the Child Labour Act are underway, with coordinated efforts to eliminate child labor alongside the battle against child marriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

