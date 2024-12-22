Pegasus Spyware Verdict Sparks Calls for Accountability
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala highlights the US court's verdict against Israel's NSO Group in the Pegasus spyware case, revealing targeting of 300 WhatsApp numbers in India. He demands accountability from the Indian government, urging the Supreme Court to investigate further and disclose affected individuals.
In a bold statement, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala has drawn attention to a significant court verdict in the US regarding the Pegasus spyware, which allegedly targeted 300 WhatsApp numbers in India. Surjewala is calling for increased scrutiny from the Indian Supreme Court following the international ruling against Israel's NSO Group.
Surjewala shared reports indicating that this is the first time a US court has held the NSO Group accountable for its intrusive spyware, Pegasus. He emphasized the need for the Modi government to disclose who among the 300 targets were high-profile individuals, including ministers, opposition leaders, journalists, and businesspersons.
The Congress leader posed critical questions concerning the aftermath of the illegal surveillance, inquiring whether proper legal actions will be taken against those involved. Furthermore, he urged the Supreme Court to release the technical committee's report on Pegasus and asked Facebook's parent company, Meta, to disclose the names of the affected individuals for justice to prevail.
