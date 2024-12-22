High Court Extends Interim Bail for Convicted Leader Sengar Amid Medical Concerns

The Delhi High Court granted an extension of interim bail to ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for medical reasons on December 20, as the court considered his severe health conditions.

Sengar, serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, is also enduring a 10-year sentence related to the custodial death of the victim's father.

The interim bail allows Sengar to seek necessary medical treatment while imposing restrictions, including limited movement to AIIMS and continuous 24-hour police surveillance at his residence.

