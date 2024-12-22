High Court Extends Interim Bail for Convicted Leader Sengar Amid Medical Concerns
The Delhi High Court has extended the interim bail of convicted former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar by a month due to medical concerns. Sengar, who faces multiple sentences, including life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case and a 10-year term in a custodial death case, is facing health issues that require treatment at AIIMS.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court granted an extension of interim bail to ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for medical reasons on December 20, as the court considered his severe health conditions.
Sengar, serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, is also enduring a 10-year sentence related to the custodial death of the victim's father.
The interim bail allows Sengar to seek necessary medical treatment while imposing restrictions, including limited movement to AIIMS and continuous 24-hour police surveillance at his residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AIIMS Delhi Empowers Patients with Real-Time Diet Feedback System
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime
AIIMS Mangalagiri Hosts Pioneering Workshop on Image-Guided MSK Interventions
AIIMS Innovates Affordable Antibody-Based Cancer Therapy
Tragic Incident at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar: Patient's Suicide Shocks Community