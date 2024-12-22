Left Menu

High Court Extends Interim Bail for Convicted Leader Sengar Amid Medical Concerns

The Delhi High Court has extended the interim bail of convicted former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar by a month due to medical concerns. Sengar, who faces multiple sentences, including life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case and a 10-year term in a custodial death case, is facing health issues that require treatment at AIIMS.

The Delhi High Court granted an extension of interim bail to ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar for medical reasons on December 20, as the court considered his severe health conditions.

Sengar, serving life imprisonment in the 2017 Unnao rape case, is also enduring a 10-year sentence related to the custodial death of the victim's father.

The interim bail allows Sengar to seek necessary medical treatment while imposing restrictions, including limited movement to AIIMS and continuous 24-hour police surveillance at his residence.

