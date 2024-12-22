Court Allows Karti Chidambaram's Foreign Travel Amid Legal Battle

A Delhi court has granted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram permission to travel abroad amidst ongoing legal proceedings. The authorization allows him to visit Austria and the UK between January 4 and 12.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja acknowledged that Chidambaram had consistently adhered to court-granted liberties in the past, facilitating the approval for his travels. The court order highlighted his need to attend professional events and meet personal commitments abroad.

The Enforcement Directorate, represented by prosecutor NK Matta, expressed concerns over potential misuse of this liberty. However, the court decision reflects a history of compliance and prior court approvals, including those from the Supreme Court.

