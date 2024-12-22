Court Allows Karti Chidambaram's Foreign Travel Amid Legal Battle
A Delhi court has permitted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel to Austria and the UK between January 4 and 12, despite opposition from the Enforcement Directorate. The decision was based on his previous compliance with travel permissions related to the ongoing INX Media case investigations.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has granted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram permission to travel abroad amidst ongoing legal proceedings. The authorization allows him to visit Austria and the UK between January 4 and 12.
Special Judge Kaveri Baweja acknowledged that Chidambaram had consistently adhered to court-granted liberties in the past, facilitating the approval for his travels. The court order highlighted his need to attend professional events and meet personal commitments abroad.
The Enforcement Directorate, represented by prosecutor NK Matta, expressed concerns over potential misuse of this liberty. However, the court decision reflects a history of compliance and prior court approvals, including those from the Supreme Court.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress MP Imran Masood Criticizes Mayawati Over Opposition Allegations
Congress MPs called for Crucial Strategy Meeting Amid Parliament Tensions
Manipur Turmoil: Congress MP Urges PM Modi for Justice
Govt should raise its voice against atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi in LS.
Congress MPs Protest Over Time Allocation in Rajya Sabha