Left Menu

Court Allows Karti Chidambaram's Foreign Travel Amid Legal Battle

A Delhi court has permitted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel to Austria and the UK between January 4 and 12, despite opposition from the Enforcement Directorate. The decision was based on his previous compliance with travel permissions related to the ongoing INX Media case investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 16:22 IST
Court Allows Karti Chidambaram's Foreign Travel Amid Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has granted Congress MP Karti Chidambaram permission to travel abroad amidst ongoing legal proceedings. The authorization allows him to visit Austria and the UK between January 4 and 12.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja acknowledged that Chidambaram had consistently adhered to court-granted liberties in the past, facilitating the approval for his travels. The court order highlighted his need to attend professional events and meet personal commitments abroad.

The Enforcement Directorate, represented by prosecutor NK Matta, expressed concerns over potential misuse of this liberty. However, the court decision reflects a history of compliance and prior court approvals, including those from the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024