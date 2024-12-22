China's Sanctions on Canadian Institutions Over Human Rights Issues

China has declared sanctions aimed at two Canadian organizations and 20 individuals over human rights matters concerning the Uyghur population and Tibetans. These measures became effective Saturday, as outlined by China's foreign ministry.

The actions involve freezing assets and prohibiting entry into China, affecting entities such as the Uyghur Rights Advocacy Project and the Canada-Tibet Committee. Human rights groups have consistently accused Beijing of widespread abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, including forced labor in camps, which China categorically denies.

The political rift traces back to 1950 when China took control of Tibet, labeling it a "peaceful liberation." In contrast, international rights advocates criticize China's policies as oppressive. The embargo impacts movable and immovable property of the targeted individuals and institutions within China, including Hong Kong and Macau.

(With inputs from agencies.)