Alleged Molestation and Assault Spark Legal Action in Thane

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated legal proceedings against a couple accused of molesting a young girl and assaulting her family members.

According to police reports, the incident unfolded when a 9-year-old girl, while playing outside her residence in Dombivali, was allegedly inappropriately touched by her neighbor. Confrontation ensued when the girl's mother approached the accused.

The altercation escalated, resulting in the couple reportedly attacking the mother, her husband, and her grandmother. Consequently, Manpada police have charged the couple under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)