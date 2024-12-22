Left Menu

Alleged Molestation and Assault Spark Legal Action in Thane

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a couple is facing legal action for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl and assaulting her family. The incident occurred when the girl was playing near her home. Subsequently, the local police have filed charges under relevant legal provisions against the couple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:33 IST
Alleged Molestation and Assault Spark Legal Action in Thane
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated legal proceedings against a couple accused of molesting a young girl and assaulting her family members.

According to police reports, the incident unfolded when a 9-year-old girl, while playing outside her residence in Dombivali, was allegedly inappropriately touched by her neighbor. Confrontation ensued when the girl's mother approached the accused.

The altercation escalated, resulting in the couple reportedly attacking the mother, her husband, and her grandmother. Consequently, Manpada police have charged the couple under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024