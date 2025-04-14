Peace Restored in Hazaribag: Aftermath of Religious Procession Incident

Peace has returned to Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after a brief period of tension due to a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Jhurjhuri village.

According to Barhi subdivisional police officer Ajit Kumar Bimal, stability was restored swiftly, with normal activities resuming by Monday.

An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to identify the culprits responsible for the disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)