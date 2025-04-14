Peace Restored in Hazaribag: Aftermath of Religious Procession Incident
Tensions in Hazaribag's Jhurjhuri village subsided following a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession. The local police swiftly controlled the situation, ensuring normalcy in the area. Investigations are underway to identify those responsible, while the group involved claims some women were injured, prompting brief roadblocks.
Peace has returned to Jharkhand's Hazaribag district after a brief period of tension due to a stone-pelting incident during a religious procession in Jhurjhuri village.
According to Barhi subdivisional police officer Ajit Kumar Bimal, stability was restored swiftly, with normal activities resuming by Monday.
An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing to identify the culprits responsible for the disturbance.
