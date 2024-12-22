Militant Captured: Unmasking Terror Links Across Borders
Javed Munshi, a suspected militant linked to the 'Tehreek e Mujahideen' group in Kashmir, has been detained in West Bengal. Authorities discovered jihadi literature and suspect his involvement in subversive activities, including recruiting youths. This arrest follows a broader crackdown on regional terrorism.
- Country:
- India
A suspected militant linked to the 'Tehreek e Mujahideen' was apprehended in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, a senior police official revealed. Javed Munshi, who has been on the watch list for alleged involvement in subversive activities, claimed he was visiting a relative in Canning town for personal reasons.
Authorities, however, suspect Munshi was in the area to expand the organization's influence, potentially establishing a sleeper cell network. Jihadi materials found in his possession indicate his role in indoctrinating and recruiting local youths for the banned group. Investigations are ongoing to confirm whether Munshi is an IED expert and to identify his local contacts.
The arrest of Munshi was part of a larger operation targeting cross-border terror activities, following the detention of members from the Ansar-al-Islam Bangladesh group. These actions highlight a coordinated effort across state police forces to disrupt militant networks and prevent regional instability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
