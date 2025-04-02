Left Menu

BJP's Majumdar Calls for NIA Probe into West Bengal Explosion amid Political Concerns

BJP's West Bengal President, Sukanta Majumdar, urges Union Minister Amit Shah for a National Investigation Agency probe following a deadly explosion in Dhola, West Bengal. Majumdar claims illegal bomb-making under political protection is rising, threatening national security and public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:16 IST
Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar interacts with West Bengal MLAs (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating explosion in West Bengal's Dhola, BJP's state president Sukanta Majumdar has urged the intervention of Union Minister Amit Shah, highlighting concerns over illegal bomb-making activities in the region. Majumdar is alarmed by suspicions that the explosion, which claimed six lives, was not accidental but a deliberate act at a site operating under dubious political protection.

In a letter to Shah dated April 1, Majumdar expressed his profound concern over the recurring incidents of illegal arms and explosives in Bengal, which he said pose serious threats to national security and public safety. Majumdar, also a Minister of State for Education, insisted on the necessity of a comprehensive investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to unearth the truth behind the explosion and curb such politically shielded criminal networks.

Highlighting the lawlessness in the state, Majumdar stressed the urgent need for accountability and the dismantling of networks involved in illicit arms production. As reports emerged of numerous casualties from the explosion in the Patharpratima area, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari echoed Majumdar's concerns, reinforcing calls for a secure environment for West Bengal residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

